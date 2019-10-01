From Ken Clavette’s Album of Bygone Sandy Hill

An election is once more upon us and it got me thinking that our Sandy Hill neighbourhood has been home to more Prime Ministers than any other in Canada, 10 to be exact. We even have an organization that is now dedicated to turning our streets into a living museum, Prime Ministers’ Row (pmr-apm.ca/history).

One unique home housed two Prime Ministers, Laurier House on, yes, Laurier Avenue. It was built in 1878. Wilfrid Laurier lived there from 1897 until his death in 1919 and his wife, Zoé Laurier until her death in 1921. Upon her death, William Lyon Mackenzie King inherited the home where he lived from 1923 until his death in 1950. The home came close to becoming the official residence of Prime Ministers but Louis St. Laurent instead preferred 24 Sussex Drive so Sandy Hill lost out. But we are the only neighbourhood in the country that can claim that 15 Prime Ministers have been our neighbours. New Edinburgh and 24 Sussex Drive can only claim 10.

I wonder who our next PM will be? Remember to get out and vote October 21.