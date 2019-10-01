You’ve been flagged

The locks are gone — how about dealing with the lights too?

The City can find the time and money to cut the “Locks of Love” off of the Corktown pedestrian bridge but can’t find the money or time to replace the lights that are slowly burning out. Without the lights it looks so sad compared to the new “Flora” canal bridge that is so stunning in its lighting. Corktown is getting dimmer as each set of lights burn out. Soon it will be as dark as the hearts of our City officials. Ottawa, the city that rejected love for darkness.

Ken Clavette

Henderson Ave.