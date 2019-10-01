News Laurier Avenue East looks different this fall October 1, 2019October 24, 2019 admin Harlequin Studios, Larry Newman Once the site of nursery school spring fairs, parish strawberry teas and an organic garden, there is now the attractive Working Title terrace on the raised lawn at Laurier East andChapel. The pace of streetlife has picked up and there is warm connection with Laurier House across the way.Photo Larry Newman The “Viner Building” student residence at Laurier East and Friel by Sept. 4 move-inday was fully occupied and home to a fitness centre, salon, fast food restaurants and,yes, a Starbucks.Photo Harlequin Studios On August 13 Amnesty International, PEN Canada and the Toronto Association for Democracy in China unveiled a bronze sculpture on the lawn at Amnesty House at LaurierEast and Russell.Photo Harlequin Studios