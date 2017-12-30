December 2017 – January 2018

Crafty companions… From Blackburn and Goulburn streets came Lynn Murphy, Sandy Hill potter, and Carol Waters, baker and philanthropist, to share a stall and laughs at the One and Only Craft Fair on November 19. Carol was selling her legendary Australian Christmas cakes, in aid of a Kenyan charity. If you’d like to try it out call her at the Australis Bed and Breakfast. More photos from the sale are in a different post at this site. Also, don’t miss the results of Yvonne van Alphen’s annual search for good presents in the neighbourhood. Photo Kathleen Kelly