Heritage Ken Clavette's Album of Bygone Sandy Hill

Ken Clavette, Sandford Fleming, Winterholme

Sir Sandford Fleming, the inventor of standard time zones, with his family in their conservatory at 'Winterholme' on the corner of Daly Avenue and Chapel Street, on Christmas Day, 1899. He and his wife Jean Hall had nine children, of whom two died young. Winterholme has long ago been converted into apartments. Sir Sandford also designed Canada's first postage stamp, left a huge body of surveying and map making, engineered much of the Intercolonial Railway and the Canadian Pacific Railway, and was a founding member of the Royal Society of Canada and started the Canadian Institute, a science organization in Toronto.