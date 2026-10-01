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Sandy Hill Community News / Le journal communautaire de la Côte-de-Sable

Letters & Opinion

Letter to the Editor

Content Manager

Loving the electric whoosh

Our house is across the street from a bus stop. At different times of the day this summer, with the bedroom window open, I began to notice a series of sounds I’d never heard before. Out on the street, I would dimly hear a recorded voice and an electronic tone, and then a quiet wooshing sound.

To my delight, I realized that I was hearing the OCTranspo Route and Next Stop announcements coming from the bus that had pulled up to the stop. And then the sound of the bus pulling away.

I could hear these quiet sounds because I was hearing an electric bus! So much less invasive than the roar of the internal combustion engine of a diesel bus. Hurray! I’m looking forward to the gentler presence of more electric buses (and more electric vehicles) on our streets. And a cleaner and quieter city for us all.

Sabrina Mathews
Chapel Street

Résidente de la rue Chapel Sabrina Mathews est ravie d’entendre, ou plutôt de ne pas entendre, les autobus électriques passant devant chez elle!

 

 

 