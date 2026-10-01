Letter to the Editor

Loving the electric whoosh

Our house is across the street from a bus stop. At different times of the day this summer, with the bedroom window open, I began to notice a series of sounds I’d never heard before. Out on the street, I would dimly hear a recorded voice and an electronic tone, and then a quiet wooshing sound.

To my delight, I realized that I was hearing the OCTranspo Route and Next Stop announcements coming from the bus that had pulled up to the stop. And then the sound of the bus pulling away.

I could hear these quiet sounds because I was hearing an electric bus! So much less invasive than the roar of the internal combustion engine of a diesel bus. Hurray! I’m looking forward to the gentler presence of more electric buses (and more electric vehicles) on our streets. And a cleaner and quieter city for us all.

Sabrina Mathews

Chapel Street