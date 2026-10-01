Letter to the Editor

City attitude shocking

I wholeheartedly agree with the June editorial, which was critical of City officials’ opinion that there will be no transit or traffic impact from the four towers—two with 32 storeys and two with 28—apartment buildings on Lees Avenue. It has become increasingly difficult to find on-street parking; you have to time your exit from the neighbourhood to avoid the backups on Lees Avenue. Of course, the new building will increase traffic even if most tenants are students and especially if OC Transpo remains unreliable and does not foresee higher demand.

What is shocking is that the City is not monitoring this and that it makes projections based on hope and speculation and doesn’t seem the least bit interested in verifying its data or plans.

Laura Farquharson

Marlborough Avenue

For details on the Lees/Robinson towers, see Ralph Blaine’s article “Another Roadside Attraction” in the October 2025 issue of IMAGE, available online at Another roadside attraction, towering over Sandy Hill —Editor