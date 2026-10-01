HAPPENING HERE

October 4 – Ward 12 Public Forum

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lowertown Community Centre (aka “Patro”), 40 Cobourg Street. Meet candidates for councillor and school boards.

Until October 6 – National Arts Centre

Drop in anytime between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. to see Ben Lachapelle’s Ottawa 200 Biodiversity Tree (see photo on page 22) in the O’Brien Atrium, Elgin Street entrance.

October 16 – Advance Voting Day

10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sandy Hill Community Centre, 250 Somerset East

October 21, November 18 and December 16 – 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Stop by the Rideau branch of the Ottawa Public Library to relax with Ruth, the certified therapy dog. Program intended for students and adults.

October 24 — St Joe’s Supper Table Autumn Harvest Fundraiser dinner

6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. at St Joseph’s Parish Hall. Dinner, raffle, door prizes. For tickets: supper-table.ca/events/autumn-harvest-fundraiser

October 26 – Voting Day

10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are not sure of your polling station, search online at: elections.ottawa.ca/VotingLocation/VotingLocation

November 5 – An Evening with Carty House

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at allsaints event space. In support of refugee women. Includes a silent auction. Tickets at www.cartyhouse.org.

Saturday November 14

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. One & Only Arts & Crafts Fair and Book Sale returns to the Sandy Hill Community Centre.