HeritageNews Fire consumes heritage mansion at 455 Wilbrod Street October 1, 2026 Content Manager Christine Aubry, Eve Gaumond, Wikipedia Bate-Fenton house reduced to rubble The smell of smoke was noticeable as far as Nepean as firefighters battled an impressive blaze in the historic north end of Sandy Hill on September 18, 2026. The fire ultimately destroyed the house at 455 Wilbrod Street, unoccupied at the time. It was a Category 1 building in the Heritage Conservation District. Never renovated, it had only one bathroom but a ballroom, servants’ quarters, large coach house and old-fashioned garden. The stately brick structure was built in 1895 for Gerald Bate, a son of Sir Henry Bate. His brother Harry Bate lived at 440 Wilbrod and another brother Thomas Cameron at 469, while their sister Claudia lived at 396. Gerald willed his home to his daughter Marjorie St. Helene Fenton. —EditorPhoto: Eve Gaumond “This was my favourite house to walk past with all its intricate brickwork.” —Neighbour, on FacebookPhoto: Wikipedia “I shudder to think what ugly structure will replace it.” — Neighbour, on FacebookPhoto: Christine Aubry