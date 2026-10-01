Fall | automne 2026

Fire consumes heritage mansion at 455 Wilbrod Street, full story here.

Do you live in an apartment or condo building?

Help IMAGE reach more of your neighbours! We are looking for distribution help in apartment buildings. Email Rich Glasgow at: distribution@imagesandyill.org

Join the IMAGE team!

Do you enjoy writing? IMAGE is always on the lookout for more volunteer contributors. We are especially looking for people willing to write about city planning, development, transportation, and socio-economic issues, but we will happily discuss other ideas. We are also looking for volunteers with experience researching and writing grant applications as well as using Quicken accounting software.

Email Christine Aubry at: editor@imagesandyhill.org

Support IMAGE

Do you love IMAGE? Can you help keep us going? IMAGE is brought to you by a very small team of volunteers and advertising revenue only covers printing and distribution. We want to expand the team and purchase much needed software and equipment. We are not a registered charity, so we cannot provide a tax receipt, but we can guarantee the joy of giving to your community! You can send an etransfer to imageaccounts@imagesandyhill.org or drop off a cheque made out to IMAGE in the mailbox at 22 Russell Avenue. Nous vous remercions d’avance pour votre soutien!