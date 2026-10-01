Election priorities

The municipal elections are just weeks away and because the 2025 snap federal elections did not line up with our publication schedule, this is my first time covering elections as editor of IMAGE. I want to share with you IMAGE’s process for covering these elections as well as some personal reflections on the challenges we are currently facing as a community.

IMAGE collaborated with Lowertown’s community newspaper The ECHO to reach out to the candidates for municipal councillor of Ward 12 Rideau-Vanier. With four school boards electing trustees and 14 candidates for mayor, we agreed to limit ourselves to the councillor position. On page 6 you will find answers to two broad questions we posed to all of the candidates. Answers to more specific questions will be emailed to those who subscribe to our newsletter as well as posted on the IMAGE website by October 4.

To narrow down the key issues of concern in our neighbourhood, IMAGE posted this question in the Sandy Hill Neighbours Facebook group: What do you feel are the most important issues/problems in Sandy Hill? The post generated 60 comments, under two broad recurring themes:

Property standards and housing: lack of enforcement of property standards; vacant buildings left derelict (many owned by the University of Ottawa); loss of built heritage and “uglification” of the neighbourhood, even in parts of Sandy Hill with heritage overlay designation; failure to preserve and protect the built heritage and streetscapes of Sandy Hill; unscrupulous developers and “slumlords” facing few repercussions.

Safety and Crime: increase in porch thefts, bicycle thefts, car vandalism, graffiti, and the overall lack of crime deterrence through proactive enforcement. The one-week police “blitz” in the summer (Operation Restore during July 13-19, 2026) was heavily criticized as insufficient. Residents are also concerned with open substance use and drug paraphernalia on our streets, and drug dealers circling the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre on Nelson at Rideau.

I moved to Sandy Hill 20 years ago for the same reasons as many of you: to raise my family in a vibrant, walkable, green, diverse, and bilingual downtown neighbourhood. My children went to the local French schools, we developed strong friendships with neighbours of all ages, and now my family has chosen to invest in and preserve some of the heritage of Sandy Hill.

I can see and have experienced many of the problems expressed by neighbours (including Tereza Kumpera, page 3). We have experienced home, bicycle and porch thefts, car vandalism, and my daughter was randomly assaulted by an intoxicated stranger. We assisted an unhoused young woman to find a safe place to sleep and charge her electric wheelchair overnight. We have called ANCHOR and 911 to report unconscious individuals in parks.

I have immense gratitude and respect for neighbours like Larry Newman and Ralph Blaine who have not only written in IMAGE about some of the problem issues in Sandy Hill, but who have also made a point of talking to the most vulnerable among us, so we can hear their voices. You can search the IMAGE website for their archived articles at www.imagesandyhill.org and see Ralph’s latest article on page 8.

It is also important to remember that many of the problems we face here in Sandy Hill are not unique to our neighbourhood—nor to Ottawa, nor to Canada. There is a worldwide mental health, substance use, and housing crisis. To think a single municipal councillor, or even mayor, can solve all of the problems in a few years is unrealistic.

I do hope, however, that the representatives we elect will listen to all of us, including the most vulnerable, and encourage all levels of government and social service providers to work together. As Nick Grover argues on page 9, real solutions will also require a serious re-examination of how funds are raised and allocated. For my family, a safer, healthier, and more compassionate community is definitely worth an increase in taxes.

Christine Aubry

Editor