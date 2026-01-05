Everyone welcome to annual Winter Solstice Lantern Walk

The winter solstice falls on December 21, the shortest day/longest night of the year. After that, the days get longer again. Many cultures around the world track and celebrate the return of the sun. Something to celebrate here too! Last year, a merry band of brave souls lit up the night along the Rideau River. Despite the freezing temperature and a wild wind, they came with homemade lanterns, bike lights and glowing globes to call back the sun. Ñ Sabrina Matthews

Date: Sunday, December 21, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Meeting place: Adàwe Crossing over the Rideau River Accessories: Bring lanterns or a light source, noisemakers, any other celebratory paraphernalia Route: We’ll walk south along the Rideau River on the east side, cross back over the river on the old railway bridge (Rideau River Footbridge) and return north along the Sandy Hill side to Strathcona Park (approximately 3 km). The route may be adjusted according to path conditions. Please wear clothing and footwear appropriate to the winter weather!