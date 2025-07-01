Thank you, Peter!

For over 15 years, Sandy Hill resident Peter Rinfret has solicited and booked ads for IMAGE. Like clockwork, he reached out in advance to advertisers before every issue, reminding them of the upcoming deadlines and answering queries about our rates and production standards. He introduced IMAGE to new businesses, delivering sample copies and rate sheets to their proprietors—it was invaluable work that guaranteed the paper’s existence! A retired engineer— innately thorough, efficient and cheerful—Peter Rinfret injected strength and stability into our operations.

Having recently suffered a stroke, Peter is passing on his contacts list, for the moment to Larry Newman. We wish Peter all the best as he focuses on recovery.