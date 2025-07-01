SUMMERTIME FUN

Sandy Hill parks are set to shine with a vibrant lineup of arts, music, and community events this summer. Whether you’re a fan of live performance, cultural immersion, visual arts, or just looking for a unique way to spend a sunny afternoon, Sandy Hill is the place to be in 2025!

Thank you to Amy Barker for pulling together this list of notable upcoming events in Strathcona Park and Annie Pootoogook Park.

STRATHCONA PARK SUMMER EVENTS

Strathcona Faerie Picnic Pop-Up

Tuesday evenings, June 17, July 22 & August 19, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

An enchanting evening of circus arts, including aerial acrobatics and juggling, presented by Cirquonscient. Free and family-friendly. https://www.facebook.com/cirquonscient/events/

Shakespeare in the Park

Monday evenings, June 28 to August 11, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

For its 35th season, the Company of Fools will present its 90-minute version of The Comedy of Errors. https://www.fools.ca/comedy-of-errors

Theatre Under the Stars by Odyssey Theatre – July 31 to August 24, Tuesdays through Sundays at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

See article here for more details about this year’s production, The Girl with No Hands.

https://www.odysseytheatre.ca

Art in Strathcona Park – Saturday, September 6, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A free outdoor art show and sale featuring local artists and artisans. Organized by the National Capital Artisans.

https://www.nationalcapitalartisans.ca/strathcona-art-in-the-park

Adàwe Bridge Crossing Event – Sunday, September 7, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

(Rain date September 14)

The Ottawa-Gatineau Grandmothers of the Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign initiative of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, https://stephenlewisfoundation.org/) are holding this awareness-building event as a fun way for families, grandparents and grand-others to celebrate Grandparents Day. A “Clothesline” will be available for individuals to write messages of hope and solidarity to African grandmothers.

Ottawa International Animation Festival – The Animators’ Picnic – Friday, September 26, 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

North America’s largest animation festival, featuring screenings, workshops, and panels at various downtown venues including this event in Strathcona Park. See which pass options grant access to the Animators’ Picnic event at www.animationfestival.ca/box office/.

ANNIE POOTOOGOOK PARK EVENTS

Natsu Matsuri – Sat., July 12, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Japanese summer festival will be back again this year at Sandy Hill Community Centre (indoors) and Annie Pootoogook Park (outdoors). Enjoy a full day of live performances, Japanese-themed vendors (from Ottawa and Montreal), delicious Japanese food, and fun cultural activities for the family. https://ojca.ca/2025/05/14/natsu-matsuri-summer-festival-2025/ They also need volunteers to help on the day of the event! contact@ojca.ca

Ratha Yatra Chariot Festival – Saturday, August 23 beginning at 11:00 a.m.

ISKCON’s celebration of Indian culture begins at 11:00 a.m. on the corner of Templeton and Marlborough with the chariot parade. Festivities continue in Annie Pootoogook Park starting at noon with a free vegetarian feast, performances, cultural activities and fun for all ages. https://iskconottawa.ca/ratha-yatra-2025/