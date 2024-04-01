Spring | printemps 2024

From the IMAGE Editor

On behalf of the entire IMAGE community, including the large team of volunteers and all of our faithful readers, I extend our deepest condolences to the long-time editor of IMAGE, Jane Waterston, whose mother passed away on February 18, 2024.

While Elizabeth Waterston lived a long and very full life (she was just a few months shy of her 102nd birthday!), this loss comes too soon after that of Jane’s beloved husband François Bregha, well-known Sandy Hill historian who died in 2022.

An unstoppable force, much like her hugely accomplished mother, Jane carried on with all of her duties, which included laying out this newspaper in time for the deadline (and holding the hand of this novice editor). There truly would be no IMAGE without Jane Waterston.

Nos plus profondes condoléances aux familles Waterston et Bregha.

Christine Aubry, Editor

Staying in touch with IMAGE Restez en contact…

Issue/numéro deadline/ date limite delivery/ livraison Summer / été 2024 May 27 mai June 20 juin Fall /automne 2024 Sept. 2 sept Sept. 26 sept. Winter /hiver 2024 Nov. 25 nov Dec. 19 déc.

If you wish to receive a reminder before each deadline, please email image22@rogers.com and write “Add my name” in the subject line. We will make sure you are in our contact book.

See story here