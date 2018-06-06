Ken Clavette’s Album of Bygone Sandy Hill

Each spring Ottawa hosts an annual Race Weekend of road running events. It includes the largest marathon in Canada, a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. The signature event of the weekend was first held in 1975. In all, the weekend includes seven races: a 1.2 km kids’ marathon; 2K; 5K; 10K; half marathon; wheelchair marathon, and marathon. Over 40,000 participants take part.

But in 1903, it was a much smaller crowd that gathered at the University of Ottawa on Laurier Ave. to take part in that year’s “Race Weekend.” It is unclear what role the horses would play in the race— the riders look like they were dressed for a fox hunt.

This year the Race Weekend is May 26 and 27—remember to avoid Laurier.