ASH in action

Jan Finlay

Notes from the Sandy Hill community association’s September 2017 meeting

Monthly open house: Starting at the October Board Meeting (last Monday of the month), Action Sandy Hill will host an Open House prior to the meeting. It will start at 6:30 and is open to the community—to come and discuss issues or simply to get information from board members.

Bylaw enforcement: Bylaw officers are issuing orders on a case-by-case basis. While attending to new issues, they are also working on the list of 280 problem properties. Just as a reminder, garbage notices go to landlords, noise tickets are given to tenants.

Help needed: ASH is looking for help with its website and with the newsletter. If you are interested, please send your information to info@ash-acs.ca

Sept. 16 garage sale report: There were about 40 tables throughout Sandy Hill south of Laurier and a few north of Laurier. Cathy Major and her committee did an awesome job. They hand delivered fliers to every house in Sandy Hill. The number of participants increased over last year.

One and Only Craft Fair back again: Saturday, Nov. 18 is the date set for the One and Only Craft Fair, which will be run by ASH this year. So far there are 30 vendors signed up.

Community walk-about report: The walk-about was done by Ottawa U students, bylaw officers, community members and councillor’s office staff to meet and inform incoming students. Approximately 50% of the targeted residences opened their doors on the day. There will be a second walk-about organized by Bob Forbes and our community police.

Councillor Mathieu Fleury’s report: The new bylaw allowing one green bin per property to be stored in a front or side yard went into effect in late August. All other garbage, and black and blue bins, must be stored in the rear yard.

City 2018 budget: There will be a public meeting to discuss the budget at Trillium School in Vanier on Oct. 11. Budget Speak will be held at City Hall, Oct. 17.