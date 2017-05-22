Candidates’ forum portends rainy days for the government

By: John Cockburn

By the time you are reading this, the results will be in for the by-election to replace our recently deceased and well regarded MP Mauril Bélanger. Regardless of the outcome, the March 26 all-candidates meeting was a thought-provoking opportunity to delve into important issues that will continue in the remainder of the government’s mandate.

First it is no surprise that Ottawa-Vanier is represented in the House of Commons for the first time by a woman. A number of candidates including Conservative Candidate Adrian Papara were absent from the meeting. Various explanations were offered by his apologist ranging from his unease in French (it was a fully bilingual meeting) to him being instructed by his campaign committee to concentrate on working the streets.

Mona Fortier of the Liberal Party, the New Democrat’s Emilie Taman and Green Party’s Nira Dookerman nonetheless put on a pretty good show. The entire session was a Q and A, the preponderance of questions being from the floor with the remainder from the sponsoring community associations posed by the moderator, the CBC’s Philippe Marcoux.

To deal with local issues first candidates were asked their views on managing truck traffic in Ottawa-Vanier. Notable in the responses was the notion that any solution not shift the problem from one to another part of the riding. On the development of the ByWard market the key takeaway was the need to establish the right balance between commercial and residential development. In the same vein, integrated transportation infrastructure arose as the key issue for Rideau-Montreal Road corridor development.

All candidates supported a tax credit to support the preservation of heritage buildings as proposed in Bill C 323. Fortier and Taman were unequivocal in their support for an officially bilingual Ottawa. Dookerman, in line with her support for diversity, emphasized the recognition of Ottawa’s cultural mix, including that of First Nations.

Nationally, the need to focus on issues of democracy rather than politics was stressed. Nuancing many questions were recent political events in the U.S. and how the Government of Canada may respond to them. Immigration and the “safe third country” issue as well as the Bill C23 Border Security proposal elicited different responses from the three candidates. The Safe Third Country Agreement forces refugee claimants away from normal custom and immigration entry points and the NDP wanted to scrap it, the Liberal wanted to study it and the Green wanted to humanize it. Bill C23 increases the number of points for pre-clearance of travellers to the U.S. and the authority of U.S. customs officials in Canada to question pre-clearance applicants. The NDP regards this as an unwarranted threat to Canadians’ Charter of Rights protections. Fortier raised the benefits of more access to pre-clearance and suggested the threat is not significant. The Green candidate questioned why we were so concerned about U.S. interests.

On the environment, questions arose on the withdrawal of resources by the U.S. for programs to protect the Great Lakes, climate change and the Energy East pipeline. Predictably the Liberal candidate claimed the Government was on top of these issues and the others were distrustful of their intentions and the adequacy of the regulatory regime.

An issue of particular interest for Ottawans is the protection of defined benefit pensions afforded in the Government’s Bill C27. The proposal was characterized as part of the Liberal’s corporate plan for Canada and its future administration as suspect as that of the Phoenix pay system.

Electoral reform, or lack of it, raised the temperature a bit. Dookerman, a high school teacher, maintained her students understood why every vote should count. Why couldn’t adults? Taman connected the Liberals’ lack of interest in electoral reform to their changes proposed for parliamentary business and attributed both to a disinterest in accountability. Fortier countered that there was no consensus on a new electoral model. Both of her opponents cited the report of the all-party commission studying it, pointing out its overwhelming consensus on change and decried the lack of leadership.

Unasked and unanswered elephants in the room included the government’s intentions involving marijuana legalization and the fate of the previous government’s draconian Security Canada Information Sharing Act.

It was a worthwhile afternoon and kudos to the organizers.