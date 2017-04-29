By: Sarah Baxter and Paul Henry

This tennis season at the Rockcliffe Lawn Tennis Club will be as active and rewarding as ever. In the past, Lester B. Pearson was a member and played doubles there with his friend Roland Michener. Another long time member and Sandy Hill resident was arts benefactor Michael Measures. An annual tournament features club stalwarts against foreign diplomats, many of whom live or work here.

Prominent Ottawa architect, Barry Padolsky, lives in Sandy Hill and plays at the Rockcliffe club; as does Marinus Wins, several times city champion and Carleton University athletics Hall of Fame inductee.

This season a new head pro, Miguel Macias Carrasco, brings playing and teaching experience from Mexico, France, Ottawa (General Burns club) and Gatineau (Sportheque). Besides lessons and clinics, players of all levels can enjoy friendly games, round robins or tournaments. Members and guests like the club’s relaxed setting and excellent activities. Parents know how well the junior programs teach their children tennis fundamentals, love of the game and the value of exercise and friendships.

The junior after-school program begins on May 15th and runs for 6 weeks. Weekly summer tennis camps from June 26th are also very popular. For more information, email juniorpro@rltennis.ca, or to register go to the club’s website at www.rltennis.ca. Junior members or non-members are welcome.

Besides tennis on the courts, adult members and guests enjoy many fun activities or special events, notably weekly BBQs and “breakfast at Wimbledon”.

Everyone is invited to the annual Open House on Saturday May 13 (rain day May 14) to see the club and meet Miguel Macias Carrasco. For more information, visit the club’s website or Facebook page. Location: 465 Lansdowne Rd North.